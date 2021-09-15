Cameron County reports 13 coronavirus-related deaths, 66 positive cases

Cameron County on Wednesday reported 13 coronavirus-related deaths and 66 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, of the 13 deaths, 11 were not fully vaccinated.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,859 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the 66 new cases reported Wednesday, nine were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 16 people 17 people 12 people 9 people 7 people 2 people 3 people

Since the pandemic began, 51,072 people have tested positive for the virus in the county. A total of 46,957 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 77.08% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.