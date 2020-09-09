Cameron County reports 20 more coronavirus-related deaths, 81 new cases
Cameron County reported on Wednesday 20 coronavirus-related deaths.
Since the pandemic started, 797 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Cameron County also reported that 81 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21,883.
