Cameron County reports 20 more coronavirus-related deaths, 81 new cases

4 hours 30 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 September 09, 2020 6:51 PM September 09, 2020 in News - Local

Cameron County reported on Wednesday 20 coronavirus-related deaths.

Since the pandemic started, 797 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Cameron County also reported that 81 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21,883.

