Cameron County reports 240 new positive cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Friday reported 240 positive cases of COVID-19.

No new deaths were reported in the county, according to a news release from Cameron County, leaving the county COVID-19 death toll at 1,719.

Of the new cases reported Friday, 130 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 90 people 55 people 38 people 25 people 10 people 9 people 13 people

Since the pandemic began, 45,467 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 41,550 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 69.67% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.