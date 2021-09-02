Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 109 positive cases

Cameron County on Thursday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 109 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, two men and one woman from the cities of Harlingen, La Feria and Los Fresnos died as a result of the virus.

The youngest was a man in his 30s from La Feria.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,792 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the new cases reported Thursday, 18 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 33 people 19 people 22 people 13 people 11 people 6 people 5 people

Since the pandemic began, 49,696 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 45,516 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 74.69% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.