Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 130 positive cases

Cameron County on Wednesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 130 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, a woman in her 50's from San Benito, a man in his 60s from Rio Hondo, and a woman in her 90s from Harlingen, died as a result of the virus.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,742 deaths related to the coronavirus. Of the new cases reported Wednesday, 29 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 37 people 31 people 20 people 17 people 11 people 8 people 6 people

Since the pandemic began, 47,461 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 42,940 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 71.37% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.