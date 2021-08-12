Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 149 positive cases

Cameron County on Thursday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 149 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, a man in his 50's from Los Fresnos and two men over the age of 60 from Brownsville, died as a result of the virus.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,731 deaths related to the coronavirus. Of the new cases reported Thursday, 37 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 54 people 32 people 16 people 17 people 15 people 9 people 6 people

Since the pandemic began, 46,343 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 42,330 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 70.45% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.