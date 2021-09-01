Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 198 positive cases

Cameron County on Wednesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 198 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, two men and one woman from the cities of Brownsville, Harlingen and San Benito, died as a result of the virus.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,789 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the new cases reported Wednesday, 43 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 79 people 36 people 23 people 18 people 20 people 13 people 9 people

Since the pandemic began, 49,587 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 45,208 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 74.45% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.