Cameron County reports 3 unvaccinated COVID-related deaths, 13 new positive cases

Cameron County reported three coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday.

All three reported deaths were unvaccinated, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.

Three people from Brownsville over the age of 40 died as a result of the virus. The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 1,980.

The county also reported 13 new positive infections in the county. Of the 13 cases reported, 2 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 13 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 5 people 0 people 0 people 2 people 2 people 2 people 2 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 53,491 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 49,289 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 83.22% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.