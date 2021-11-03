Cameron County reports 3 unvaccinated COVID-related deaths, 13 new positive cases
Cameron County reported three coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday.
All three reported deaths were unvaccinated, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.
Three people from Brownsville over the age of 40 died as a result of the virus. The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 1,980.
The county also reported 13 new positive infections in the county. Of the 13 cases reported, 2 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.
The 13 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:
|Age: 0-19
|Age: 20-29
|Age: 30-39
|Age: 40-49
|Age: 50-59
|Age: 60-69
|Age: 70+
|5 people
|0 people
|0 people
|2 people
|2 people
|2 people
|2 people
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 53,491 cases of COVID-19.
A total of 49,289 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.
Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 83.22% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.
