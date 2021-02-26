Cameron County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths, 73 cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Friday reported 5 coronavirus-related deaths and 73 positive cases of COVID-19.

Three women and two men died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,486 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 73 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 37,239 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

31,654 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.