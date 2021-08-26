Cameron County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths, 90 positive cases

Cameron County on Wednesday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 90 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, a man in his 40s from Brownsville, a woman in her 80s from San Benito, a woman in her 70s from Harlingen, a man in his 70s from La Feria and a woman in her 90s from La Feria died as a result of the virus.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,759 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the new cases reported Tuesday, 28 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 17 people 21 people 19 people 10 people 12 people 6 people 5 people

Since the pandemic began, 48,535 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 44,035 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 72.98% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.