Cameron County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths and 747 positive cases
Cameron County on Thursday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 747 positive cases of COVID-19.
The reported deaths raise the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 2,088, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department. The youngest victim was a Harlingen man in his 30s.
Of the deceased, three were not vaccinated against the virus.
The 747 people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:
|
Age: 0-19
|Age: 20-29
|Age: 30-39
|Age: 40-49
|Age: 50-59
|Age: 60-69
|Age: 70+
|411 people
|67 people
|55 people
|77 people
|64 people
|47 people
|36 people
Of the 747 positive cases reported in the county, 264 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing, 480 were probable reports based on antigen testing, and 3 were self-reported based on at-home testing.
Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 82.42% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.
Cameron County Public Health continues to emphasize the importance of following COVID-19 prevention methods:
- Get vaccinated
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands
- Wear a mask in public indoor settings even if you are fully vaccinated
- Practice social distance and keep about 6 feet between yourself and others
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily
- If you are sick, call your healthcare provider and home isolate