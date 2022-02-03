Cameron County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths and 747 positive cases

Cameron County on Thursday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 747 positive cases of COVID-19.

The reported deaths raise the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 2,088, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department. The youngest victim was a Harlingen man in his 30s.

Of the deceased, three were not vaccinated against the virus.

The 747 people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 411 people 67 people 55 people 77 people 64 people 47 people 36 people

Of the 747 positive cases reported in the county, 264 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing, 480 were probable reports based on antigen testing, and 3 were self-reported based on at-home testing.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 82.42% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.

Cameron County Public Health continues to emphasize the importance of following COVID-19 prevention methods: