Cameron County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths and 74 positive cases

Cameron County on Thursday reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 74 positive cases of COVID-19.

Of the reported deaths, two were fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the report from the Cameron County Public Health department. The youngest person who died was a Harlingen man in his 50s.

Since the pandemic began, 2,211 people have died due to the virus in Cameron County.

Of the 74 positive cases reported in the county, 62 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing, and 12 were probable reports based on antigen testing.

The 62 confirmed cases are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-19 26 20s 7 30s 15 40s 5 50s 4 60s 5 70+ 0 Total: 62

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 85.19% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.