Cameron County reports 9 coronavirus-related deaths
Cameron County reported nine more coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday.
The deaths included six people from Brownsville, two people from Harlingen and one person from La Feria, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic started, 367 people in Cameron County have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
Cameron County also reported that 300 more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 16,590.
