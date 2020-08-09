Cameron County reports 9 coronavirus-related deaths

Cameron County reported nine more coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday.

The deaths included six people from Brownsville, two people from Harlingen and one person from La Feria, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, 367 people in Cameron County have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Cameron County also reported that 300 more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 16,590.