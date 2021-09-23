Cameron County reports 94 new positive cases of COVID-19, 5 unvaccinated COVID-19 related deaths

Cameron County confirmed an additional 94 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county and five COVID-19 related deaths, according to a report released Thursday.

All five individuals who died from COVID-related complications were not vaccinated, according to the report.

Of the 94 cases reported, 20 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 94 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 38 people 15 people 18 people 11 people 7 people 3 people 2 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 51,725 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 47,388 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 79.21% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.