Cameron County reports additional coronavirus-related death, surpasses 600 confirmed cases

On Friday, a 98-year-old woman died in Cameron County after she was diagnosed with the coronavirus, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths to 27 in the county.

The patient who died was a resident at the Windsor Atrium nursing home in Harlingen, according to a county news release. The 98-year-old is the thirteenth person from the nursing home to have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The county also announced 19 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday. The cases included nine Brownsville residents, which include three who are considered community transmission cases, six Harlingen residents, and individual females from La Feria, Los Fresnos, Rio Hondo and San Benito, all linked to previous cases.

According to the news release, the new cases raises the total number of confirmed cases to 601 in Cameron County. Officials also report an additional 15 patients have recovered, bring the total number of residents released from isolation to 367.

Health officials continue to work with three nursing homes in the county impacted by the virus.