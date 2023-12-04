Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrest man for aggravated robbery
The Cameron County sheriff's deputies arrested a man after he allegedly stole a woman's vehicle with a gun.
Deputies responded to the 21000 block of Montezuma Road in Harlingen regarding the aggravated robbery. They made contact with the victim, who said a man approached her and demanded her vehicle.
The victim said "the subject had what she perceived to be the handle of a firearm coming out of his sweater pocket," according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies patrolled the area looking for the vehicle and the suspect. They eventually found the vehicle stuck on a muddy road. Deputies also saw the suspect walking down the road away from the vehicle.
The sheriff's office said the victim was able to positively identify the suspect, who was identified as Luis Ivan Nino.
Nino was transported to the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center and is pending arraignment for aggravated robbery.
