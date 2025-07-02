Cameron County Sheriff's Office investigate deadly stabbing in Brownsville

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing in Cameron Park that left a man dead and a woman in critical but stable condition.

According to a news release, deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the 2100 block of Florencia Avenue in reference to two stabbing victims.

The deputies found a dead 26-year-old man with stab wounds on his upper body, according to the news release. A 34-year-old female was also found with stab wounds to her head and facial area. She was immediately taken to a local hospital.

The news release said a third victim, a 34-year-old male, was treated by EMS at the scene for minor, non-life threatening stab wounds to his shoulder. He was detained for investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding the stabbing is urged to contact the Cameron County Sheriff's Office at 956-554-6700 or the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.