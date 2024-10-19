Cameron County Sheriff's Office: Man arrested for taking children to purchase drugs

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for allegedly taking his two children to purchase drugs in Brownsville.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the 2300 block of Avenida Magdalena in Cameron Park at around 5 p.m. in reference to a welfare concern regarding two children, ages two and three years old.

The sheriff's office said the children were reported missing and possibly with their father, identified as 28-year-old Juan Lugo, who is a known drug user; the children had been missing since 1 p.m.

Deputies received a description of the missing children and of Lugo. They began patrolling the area in an attempt to locate them, according to the sheriff's office.

At around 6 p.m., a Cameron County Precinct 5 Deputy Constable located Lugo and the children in the area of Nannette Avenue in Cameron Park. The children were recovered and released to their mother, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said Lugo admitted to taking the children to go buy crack cocaine at a residence on Zena Avenue. Lugo was also found in possession of a crack pipe.

Lugo was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of abandoning and endangering a child. He was taken to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center and is pending arraignment.