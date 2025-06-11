Cameron County Sheriff's Office search for woman in connection with vehicle theft

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a vehicle theft investigation.

The sheriff's office said they are attempting to identify a female who drove a stolen white 2022 Buick Enclave SUV into Mexico through the Gateway International Bridge on May 16. The SUV was taken from San Roman Road in Bayview.

Anyone with any information on the female's identity or whereabouts is urged to contact the Cameron County Sheriff's Office at 956-554-6700 or the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.