Cameron County Sheriff's Office searching for suspects in aggravated robbery

4 hours 38 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, December 15 2021 Dec 15, 2021 December 15, 2021 2:32 PM December 15, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is searching for two male suspects in connection to an aggravated robbery at a Stripes convenience store Wednesday morning. 

According to a news release, the two suspects entered the store with knives and demanded money from the store clerk. 

Officials said the clerk was not harmed during the incident, and the suspects fled the scene. 

"Patrol division recovered the knives that were left behind and reviewed video footage," the news release stated.  

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.

