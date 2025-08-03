Cameron County Sheriff’s Office seeking suspect in Harlingen shooting

Thomas Matthew Puente. Photo credit: Cameron County Sheriff's Office

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the suspect in a shooting in Harlingen that injured one person, according to a Sunday news release.

Thomas Matthew Puente, 24, was last seen fleeing the scene of the shooting that happened on July 21 at a residence located on Whipple Lane, according to the sheriff’s office.

A 25-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach in the shooting, the news release added. His condition was not provided.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office and members of the Cameron County SWAT Team searched for Puente at his residence in Primera but did not locate him.

Puente is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Anyone with any information on his location is urged to contact the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office at Office 956-554-6700 or the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.