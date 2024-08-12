Cameron County Sheriff's Office: Teen confesses to deadly shooting in drug deal gone wrong

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with a murder investigation.

Deputies with the sheriff's office arrested Angel Sanchez, who allegedly confessed to shooting the victim in a drug deal gone wrong.

The incident occurred on Saturday, Aug. 10 in Brownsville.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to Katarina Avenue in reference to a male who had been shot multiple times, including in the neck.

EMS arrived at the location and attempted to provide life-saving techniques, but the victim eventually died from his injuries.

The sheriff's office said investigators discovered the victim was conducting a drug deal when the suspect, later identified as Sanchez, demanded the victim hand over money and the narcotics. The victim attempted to calm the suspect down but was shot in the back.

On Aug. 11, investigators canvassed the neighborhood where the murder took place and located surveillance footage of the suspect leaving the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators were able to identify Sanchez as the suspect and learned he lived in the area.

The sheriff's office said investigators headed to Sanchez's home and saw him setting fire to clothing. They were able to detain Sanchez and secured the clothing.

During an interview, Sanchez confessed to the shooting and burning the clothing he was wearing at the time he committed the murder to impede the investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

Sanchez was placed under arrest and taken to Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center pending an arraignment. He is facing charges of murder and tampering with evidence.