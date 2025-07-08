Cameron County to review lease agreement with Chapel by the Sea

A lease agreement between a church that has hosted lots of South Padre Island weddings over the years and Cameron County is stirring some confusion.

"We apologize for the misunderstandings or the concerns that had been raised for the immediate closure of the Chapel By The Sea, that was never intended," Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño said.

Chapel By The Sea is located near Isla Blanca Park in South Padre Island, and has been around for more than 45 years.

"People that are drawn to God, people that have come to know Christ better, funerals that we have here, thousands of them, thousands of weddings that have taken place here," Pastor David Boughter said.

Boughter has been the pastor for Chapel By the Sea for almost five years. Now, he has more clarity about lease between the chapel and Cameron County.

Boughter said the county approved a 50-year lease in 1979 that was set to end in five years. So it came as a surprise when a letter arrived in his mailbox from the Cameron County Commissioners Court legal division.

The letter said that Cameron County is terminating the lease of the chapel, and that Boughter has until the end of the year to vacate the premise.

The letter also says that county commissioners held a meeting on June 2 to discuss the lease and to take action to terminate it. That discussion was held in executive session and was not addressed publicly.

"It wasn't really a meeting held that we can participate in. It was a meeting held in executive session. We had no idea, the county's never reached out to us with any questions about our lease," Boughter said.

The Cameron County judge said that letter was wrong. On Monday, the county issued a press release to request a meeting with the chapel to discuss lease issues.

Treviño said the county commissioner's legal team is only reviewing the existing lease to see how much land the church is using and what was the in the original agreement.

He says he understands the frustration and confusion from the community, but he wants to make clear that the 1979 agreement is still in place and that the county is only looking it over.

"Making the jump from reviewing the lease and looking at all the requirements, both existing and under the lease, versus that we're going to terminate or close the chapel was a big, big leap and, unfortunately, one that shouldn't have been taken," Treviño said.

The county judge says they are also looking at a possible new agreement, where the church can continue operating.

Boughter says he and others are looking forward to an open discussion with the county.

Chapel By The Sea will stay open, and the county and church leaders will meet soon to discuss the future.

