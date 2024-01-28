Cameron County urging the public to get rid of standing water to prevent mosquito breeding grounds

All the recent rain means more mosquitoes, and Cameron County health authorities said they’re setting up mosquito traps.

Inspectors will focus on sites where people reported an increase in mosquitoes.

“We make an assessment to determine if there's water standing on the side of the road,” Cameron County Environmental Health Director Gustavo Olivares said. “If the water's not flowing anymore, and if it has any type of viruses present, if it does have larvae present, they have to treat the area for the standing water.”

Standing water is a mosquito breeding ground, and health officials are urging the public to get rid of them.

The mosquitoes that are caught in the traps will be sent off to be tested for any mosquito borne viruses.