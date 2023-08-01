Cameron County woman charged with animal cruelty
A woman in Cameron County is charged with three counts of animal cruelty.
Investigators with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office said Tracy Galvan admitted she didn't have the time nor the money to care for her three dogs.
Authorities said they found all three dogs malnourished, two have mange and other visible wounds.
All three dogs are now in custody of Cameron County Animal Control.
