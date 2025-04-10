Campaña de reciclaje de desechos electrónicos en Brownsville
Las tiendas Goodwill están realizando una campaña de reciclaje y recolección de desechos electrónicos, como parte de una iniciativa para proteger el medio ambiente.
Fecha: sábado 26 de abril desde las 10:00 a.m.
Ubicación: tienda de Goodwill en Brownsville.
Número de contacto: (956) 504-9136.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Heart of the Valley: A look at the glucose screenings being offered...
-
Heart of the Valley: Valley cardiologist discusses the signs of diabetes
-
Man dies after suffering seizure and falling off of bridge in La...
-
Community comes together for flood relief concert in Hidalgo
-
Border Patrol agent killed in McAllen crash remembered as a 'fiery personality'
Sports Video
-
PONY International Softball World Series announces plans to return to RGV this...
-
Port Isabel Tarpons football stars sign to play in college
-
UTRGV Men's Tennis Looking to finish the season undefeated
-
Progreso ISD holds school board meeting following disqualification from soccer playoffs
-
Mercedes softball star Ashley De Leon shines with two homers in win...