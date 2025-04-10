x

Campaña de reciclaje de desechos electrónicos en Brownsville

3 hours 50 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, April 10 2025 Apr 10, 2025 April 10, 2025 1:45 PM April 10, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Las tiendas Goodwill están realizando una campaña de reciclaje y recolección de desechos electrónicos, como parte de una iniciativa para proteger el medio ambiente.

Fecha: sábado 26 de abril desde las 10:00 a.m.

Ubicación: tienda de Goodwill en Brownsville. 

Número de contacto: (956) 504-9136. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

