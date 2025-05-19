Campamento de verano de STEM para estudiantes
El Centro educativo STEMTREE invita a la comunidad a participar del próximo campamento de verano para estudiantes K-12, el cual tiene como objetivo hacer que el aprendizaje STEM sea divertido.
Las disciplinas que se enseñan son ciencia, tecnología, robótica, ingeniería y matemáticas.
Invitada: Verónica Dávila, directora del centro de STEMTREE.
Ubicación: 3025 E Ruben Torres Blvd, suites A12 & A13, Brownsville.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
