Campamento de verano de STEM para estudiantes

8 hours 4 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, May 19 2025 May 19, 2025 May 19, 2025 8:55 AM May 19, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

El Centro educativo STEMTREE invita a la comunidad a participar del próximo campamento de verano para estudiantes K-12, el cual tiene como objetivo hacer que el aprendizaje STEM sea divertido.

Las disciplinas que se enseñan son ciencia, tecnología, robótica, ingeniería y matemáticas.

Invitada: Verónica Dávila, directora del centro de STEMTREE. 

Ubicación: 3025 E Ruben Torres Blvd, suites A12 & A13, Brownsville.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

 

