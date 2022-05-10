x

Canadian oil company donates $250,000 to RGV Reef study

May 10, 2022
By: Christian von Preysing

A quarter of a million dollars have been donated to learn about a fish oasis off of South Padre Island. 

The RGV Reef is now more than five years old. It's about 2.6 square miles, or the size of the city of Elsa.

The money is from a Candian oil company looking at climate change. 

