x

Capistran Signs with UTRGV Baseball

2 hours 15 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, November 18 2020 Nov 18, 2020 November 18, 2020 11:00 PM November 18, 2020 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

BROWNSVILLE - On Wednesday Rafael Capistran of Brownsville Veterans Memorial High School signed his letter of intent to join the UTRGV baseball program. The outfielder/pitcher for the Charger elected UTRGV over other interested programs due to its proximity to home and the relationship he built with the coaching staff. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days