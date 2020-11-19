Capistran Signs with UTRGV Baseball
BROWNSVILLE - On Wednesday Rafael Capistran of Brownsville Veterans Memorial High School signed his letter of intent to join the UTRGV baseball program. The outfielder/pitcher for the Charger elected UTRGV over other interested programs due to its proximity to home and the relationship he built with the coaching staff.
