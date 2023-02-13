Car mechanic charged with stealing vehicle from customer

A Brownsville car mechanic admitted to stealing a vehicle from a former customer last month, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the 700 block of Minnesota Avenue on Jan. 25 where the victim told deputies her vehicle was taken from her property by a mechanic she took her car to, a news release stated.

According to the release, the victim took her vehicle to the mechanic — identified as 52-year-old Fernando Villarreal. The victim recovered her vehicle from his shop in Brownsville in January.

Deputies contacted Villarreal, who stated he took the car because the victim had not paid him for his services.

Villarreal was arrested and charged on Friday with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, the release stated. He remains in custody at the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.