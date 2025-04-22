Catholic Diocese of Brownsville holds special mass in honor of Pope Francis
Bishop Daniel Flore makes a statement on the death of Pope Francis during a special mass at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Brownsville.
A second mass will be held on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle.
