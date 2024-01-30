CBP: Brownsville man arrested at international bridge for attempting to smuggle cocaine

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized around $366,000 of cocaine at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville.

The seizure took place on Friday, Jan. 26, when an unidentified 50-year-old man from Brownsville attempted to re-enter the United States from Mexico in a 2018 Nissan, according to a news release.

CBP said the Nissan was referred to a secondary examination when officers, with assistance from a canine unit, discovered 14 packages hidden within the vehicle.

Officers removed the packages, which contained a total of 27.42 pounds of alleged cocaine; the street value was approximately $366,183.

The driver was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.