CBP holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville

U.S. Customs and Border Protection honored the victims of September 11 in a ceremony in Brownsville.

CBP officials and Brownsville first responders gathered at Veterans International Bridge Monday morning to honor those who risked their lives to try and save others.

"It was a very sad day. I, myself, was actually working for the CBP at the time, and I can tell you life has not been the same ever since that day," CBP Port of Brownsville Public Affairs Liaison Elias Rodriguez said.

During the ceremony, there was also a 21-gun salute and folding of the American flag.