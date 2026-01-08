Airbnb owner discusses security measures after McAllen house party leads to five arrests

Renting a home through Airbnb has become a popular way to get away.

But for hosts, success starts with setting clear expectations.

“There's not a single person that is not reviewed before booking,” Tatiana Hanna, owner and Airbnb host of the Jackson House RGV in McAllen, said.

Hanna said the idea to turn her home into an Airbnb grew over time after she first rented it out privately.

“I had someone stay and they were like, "it would be so nice if you had a pool.’ So then we built a pool, we did the mural, and then within a few months we started Airbnb-ing it."

As the Airbnb evolved, so did the need for security.

Hanna shared these details after five teens were arrested on Jan. 3 in connection with a party at a different home in McAllen that was booked on Airbnb. Police said 56 citations were issued after minors between the ages of 14 and 18 were found at the home drinking alcohol.

In a statement, Airbnb said an adult booked the Airbnb, and their account had been deactivated.

“Disruptive parties are rare and strictly prohibited on Airbnb,” the company said in a statement. “In this case, our team removed the account of the adult who deliberately broke our rules by making a reservation for someone other than themselves and by hosting this party. Additionally, our team is in contact with the Airbnb host to offer our full support."

Hanna says monitoring the property is key to making sure guests follow the rules. Her home is equipped with 10 cameras outside the property to track how many people are coming and going.

Due to Airbnb rules, there are no cameras inside the property.

For transparency, guests can also view what's being recorded.

Quiet hours at the Jackson House begin at 11 p.m., and loud noises can trigger an alert.

Hanna says screening guests is just as important.

“I think it's super important as a host to make sure who you're renting to,” Hanna said.

Airbnb said all guests, hosts, and co-hosts must complete an identity verification process. In the U.S., criminal background checks are run for both hosts and booking guests.

Watch the video above for the full story.