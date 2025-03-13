CBP intercepts more than $2.4 million in methamphetamine at Pharr International Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Pharr International Bridge were able to intercept more than $2.4 million of methamphetamine in a shipment of Persian limes, according to a news release.

The news release said CBP officers encountered a commercial tractor trailer entering the U.S. from Mexico on March 7.

An officer selected the vehicle for further inspection, which resulted in officers extracting a total of 960 packages of alleged methamphetamine, weighing 268.96 pounds, concealed in the shipment, according to the news release. The narcotics were worth an estimated $2,404,300.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations initiated a criminal investigation.