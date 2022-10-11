CBP Seizes $151K Worth of Cocaine at Falcon Dam Crossing
FALCON HEIGHTS – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested two men after discovering cocaine hidden within their vehicle at the Lake Falcon Dam International Crossing.
On Friday, Mar. 9, a 41-year-old Mexican national driving a vehicle with a 46-year-old male passenger were ordered to secondary inspection.
Using a canine, CBP officers discovered eight packages of alleged cocaine, which carried an estimated street value of $151,300.
Both men were arrested and turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations.
