CBP Seizes $151K Worth of Cocaine at Falcon Dam Crossing

FALCON HEIGHTS – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested two men after discovering cocaine hidden within their vehicle at the Lake Falcon Dam International Crossing.

On Friday, Mar. 9, a 41-year-old Mexican national driving a vehicle with a 46-year-old male passenger were ordered to secondary inspection.

Using a canine, CBP officers discovered eight packages of alleged cocaine, which carried an estimated street value of $151,300.

Both men were arrested and turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations.