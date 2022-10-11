x

CBP Seizes $151K Worth of Cocaine at Falcon Dam Crossing

4 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, March 15 2018 Mar 15, 2018 March 15, 2018 3:32 PM March 15, 2018 in News

FALCON HEIGHTS – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested two men after discovering cocaine hidden within their vehicle at the Lake Falcon Dam International Crossing.

On Friday, Mar. 9, a 41-year-old Mexican national driving a vehicle with a 46-year-old male passenger were ordered to secondary inspection.

Using a canine, CBP officers discovered eight packages of alleged cocaine, which carried an estimated street value of $151,300.

Both men were arrested and turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days