CDC reports third death linked to fungal meningitis outbreak in Matamoros

A third person died after being exposed to fungal meningitis linked to cosmetic surgeries in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services announced the outbreak last month at two clinics in Matamoros.

In a news release at the time, DSHS said the infections were linked to people who received surgical procedures involving the use of an epidural since January 2023.

So far, 89 Valley residents may be at high risk of fungal meningitis exposure, but only nine people have been tested.

Those who have gotten surgeries in Matamoros, or know someone who has, are urged to contact the Cameron County Public Health Department at 956-247-3650.

