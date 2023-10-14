Celebrity guest announced for McAllen Holiday Parade 2023

Telenovela star Julian Gil was announced as the celebrity special guest for the McAllen Holiday Parade 2023.

Gil will also serve as the Spanish-language guest host for the parade, city officials announced in a Friday press conference.

Former football Hall of Famer and three time Super Bowl champion Michael Irvin will also be at the parade set for Saturday, Dec. 2.

Thirteen high school bands will also participate in the holiday parade, as well as the internationally renowned U.S. Air Force Honor Guard & Drill Team and the Veracruz, Mexico-based marching band Lobos G3, a news release stated.

Bert Ogden Auto Group will be giving out several prizes for the parade, including four VIP stadium tickets, an iPhone 15, a Nintendo Switch gaming console and more.

To enter the contest, text the word “SOUTHPOLE” to 956-474-6767.

Tickets to the parade are available for purchase online.