Centro Acuático en Pharr disponible para la comunidad
El Centro Acuático Pharr ya está disponible con diferentes actividades de verano para la comunidad.
El centro acuático es una nueva y hermosa atracción del sur de Texas que disfrutan los residentes de Pharr y las ciudades circundantes en el Valle del Río Grande.
Ubicación: 1000 S Fir St, Pharr.
Para conocer más acerca de los proyectos de la ciudad, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
