Centro Acuático en Pharr disponible para la comunidad

44 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, June 17 2025 Jun 17, 2025 June 17, 2025 9:58 AM June 17, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

El Centro Acuático Pharr ya está disponible con diferentes actividades de verano para la comunidad. 

El centro acuático es una nueva y hermosa atracción del sur de Texas que disfrutan los residentes de Pharr y las ciudades circundantes en el Valle del Río Grande.

Ubicación: 1000 S Fir St, Pharr. 

Para conocer más acerca de los proyectos de la ciudad, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

