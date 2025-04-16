x

Centro de juegos para niños en Mission

2 hours 28 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, April 16 2025 Apr 16, 2025 April 16, 2025 2:16 PM April 16, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Adventure Play Center es un centro de juegos infantiles de interior centrado en ofrecer a los niños un entorno divertido, seguro e imaginativo a través de casitas temáticas.

Ubicación: 1818 West Loop 374 Suite 3 Mission, TX 78572

Número de contacto: (956)-414-4666.

Jamelly Rodríguez, propietaria de Adventure Play Center. 

Para más información acerca del centro de juegos, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

