Chamber of commerce bringing back Taste of Alamo

The Alamo Chamber of Commerce is bringing back their Taste of Alamo expert after putting it on hiatus since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alamo Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Savannah Lerma says the expo is a way to connect with local restaurants and the community.

“They feel a little closer to the restaurants…and go back and visit their restaurant,” Lerma said.

Among the local restaurants attending and providing samples of their food is Railyard 83 Icehouse.

“While there are other options like franchises and chains, we really believe in supporting local,” owner Marsha Acosta said. “And we love for our community to come out, and think about that every time they have choices to always support local."

Taste of Alamo is set for Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Palazzio Event Center.

Tickets start at $35 and those funds will be used towards scholarships for PSJA Memorial students who volunteer at the chamber of commerce.

For more information, call 956-787-2117.