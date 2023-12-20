Changes at Hidalgo Bridge to Accommodate Commuters Attending School

HIDALGO – Daily operations at the Hidalgo International Bridge will change next week to help commuters who cross daily to attend schools in the U.S.

The goal by Customs and Border Protection is to get legal crossers through faster, especially in the mornings for those attending school.

Starting Aug. 26, CBP officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge will be stationed outside the bridge by the pedestrian lanes.

They’ll be directing pedestrians with proper identification into the first pedestrian lane inside the lobby of the bridge.

That first lane will be dedicated to travelers enrolled in any of their trusted traveler programs.

Three ready lanes will also be made available to travelers.

Watch the video above for further details.