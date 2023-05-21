Charges dropped against Hidalgo ISD principal Rafael Tinoco

The grand jury of the 93rd District Court of Hidalgo County has dismissed all charges against Rafael Tinoco due to insufficient evidence supporting any criminal wrongdoing, according to a news release.

Tinoco is the principal at Hidalgo Early College High School and was accused of tampering with a witness in an alleged assault case involving Athletic Director Monty Stumbaugh.

Tinoco will be resuming his role as principal starting on Monday, according to the news release.

Hidalgo ISD released a statement that can be read below:

The Hidalgo ISD Board of Trustees and District Administrators eagerly anticipate his return, as it reaffirms our unwavering commitment to the education and well-being of our students. Our focus remains firmly on providing an environment that fosters academic growth and personal development for every student in our care. We look forward to continuing our work that makes Hidalgo ISD the place to be!