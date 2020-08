Charges pending in fatal crash in Mission

A driver in a deadly crash in Mission will face intoxication manslaughter charges.

The crash happened near Shary Road and 2 Mile Line just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

Two people traveling in a white car died.

Authorities say the driver of the red car, who is still hospitalized, failed to stop at a red light and crashed into car the victims were in.

The 26-year-old suspect will be formally charged once he is released from the hospital.