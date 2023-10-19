Charter flight deporting undocumented Venezuelans leaves from Harlingen airport

The Biden Administration released video proof that they are deporting Venezuelans who cross the border illegally.

The first charter flight to Venezuela left the Harlingen airport early Wednesday. The video showed many of the deportees appeared to be men.

"For those that tried to skip in line. This is what you have in store for you," United States Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens said. "When you cross between the ports of entry, you have broken our laws, and we're going to do our best to repatriate you back to your country."

The deportation flight comes as the mayors of larger cities up north struggle to keep up with new migrant arrivals. They're running out of shelter space and resources.