Child of migrant, 5, drowns while crossing Rio Grande
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A 5-year-old girl has drowned while attempting to cross the Rio Grande to enter Texas, Mexico's National Immigration Institute said Tuesday.
The girl was attempting to cross the river with her mother Monday, when the current swept her away. The institute said two were from Central America, but did not specify which country.
The mother told rescuers she was holding her child, but the current swept her daughter out of her arms.
The child's body was found downstream near Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas.
Four other migrants from South America were also found trapped in the river nearby and taken to safety.
More News
News Video
-
Valley health officials weigh in on concerns with traveling amid monkeypox spread
-
Monkeypox vaccines to become available for screened residents
-
Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths and 881 new cases of COVID-19
-
Made in the 956: Valley mother-daughter duo create Mexican cuisine brand
-
Consumer Reports: Tips for quick and fuel-efficient car cooling