Cierre de la temporada de semana santa
Precisamente por el fin de semana feriado de semana santa, la actividad deportiva acuática en la costa del sur de texas aumentó considerablemente y con ello elevo el riesgo de posibles accidentes por el alto tráfico en vías marítimas.
Enrique Lerma en el siguiente reporte amplía esta información.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
More News
News Video
-
Heart of the Valley: Breaking stigmas surrounding diabetes
-
3 suspects in custody following drive-by shooting in Starr County
-
Victims of motorcycle crash identified as Brownsville police officer's parents
-
Brownsville ISD approves $3 pay raise for teachers teaching summer school
-
Photographer's Perspective: Adjusting to changes during the pandemic