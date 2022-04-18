x

Cierre de la temporada de semana santa

2 hours 40 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, April 18 2022 Apr 18, 2022 April 18, 2022 3:05 PM April 18, 2022 in Hechos Valle - Azteca Valle
By: Enrique Lerma

Precisamente por el fin de semana feriado de semana santa, la actividad deportiva acuática en la costa del sur de texas aumentó considerablemente y con ello elevo el riesgo de posibles accidentes por el alto tráfico en vías marítimas.

Enrique Lerma en el siguiente reporte amplía esta información.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days