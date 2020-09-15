Cities still waiting for Hidalgo County to approve coronavirus expenses

Hidalgo County received nearly $152 million through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Hidalgo County agreed to distribute part of the money to cities based on population. Cities, though, still haven't received a substantial portion of that money.

The county provided the cities with 20% of their allocations and asked the cities to submit payment applications, documenting coronavirus-related expenses.

When the payment applications were approved, the county was supposed to reimburse the cities.

"And, to date, no city in Hidalgo County that I know of has been reimbursed for an application," said McAllen City Manager Roy Rodriguez, who discussed the situation Monday during a McAllen City Commission meeting.

Hidalgo County recently agreed to extend the deadline for cities to spend the money and provide cities with another 20% of their total allocations

