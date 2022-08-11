Citing ‘exceptional’ drought conditions, Hidalgo County judge signs disaster declaration
Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster declaration related to the regional drought, the county announced Thursday.
The declaration goes into effect immediately and allows the county and cities to be reimbursed by state and federal agencies for costs associated with the drought.
The county “has suffered exceptional drought conditions that pose a threat of imminent disaster,” the declaration stated.
Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. signed a disaster declaration on Tuesday.
The declaration in Hidalgo County remains in effect for seven days, at which point members of the county commissioners court must vote to extend the disaster declaration, the declaration stated.
