Cameron County judge signs disaster declaration in response to drought conditions

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño signed a disaster declaration on Tuesday in response to emergency drought conditions.

The county has been declared an area of disaster and state resources to cope with the drought are now available, according to a news release.

Residents are encouraged to follow water conservation efforts and adhere to any notices that are ordered by cities.

A number of cities and public utilities across the Valley have already put water restrictions in place.